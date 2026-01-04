<p>Srinagar: In recent weeks, police and civil administrations across several districts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> have intensified enforcement against Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), issuing prohibitory orders and initiating action against violators.</p><p>The move has drawn attention because VPNs are legal under Indian law and commonly used for privacy, secure browsing, and access to geo-restricted services.</p><p>Authorities have said the enforcement is linked to security and public order concerns. According to police and intelligence sources, some users, particularly youth, have been using VPNs to mask their digital activity, bypass monitoring, and access restricted content.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir police initiates legal proceedings against 69 for not complying with ban on VPN.<p>“Encrypted platforms and VPNs have been used by individuals involved in illegal or extremist activities, making detection and investigation more complex,” they said. “During recent verification drives, a significant number of seized mobile phones were found to have VPN applications installed.”</p><p>In recent years law enforcement agencies have heavily come down on users sharing or forwarding radical or inflammatory content online.</p><p>District magistrates in Kupwara, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Budgam, Kathua and other districts have issued temporary prohibitory orders restricting the use of “unauthorised” VPNs.</p><p>The orders note that VPNs could potentially be used to bypass lawful monitoring, access encrypted platforms, coordinate activities that affect public order, or spread misleading or inflammatory content. Police describe the measures as preventive and temporary, aimed at maintaining public safety and cybersecurity rather than criminalising ordinary internet use.</p><p>VPNs have been widely used in Kashmir, particularly during periods of internet restrictions, such as the prolonged mobile internet suspension after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Many residents relied on VPNs to access news, communication apps, and social media during these periods.</p>.J&K extends VPN ban across several districts; cites security misuse concerns.<p>Previous enforcement drives targeted individuals using VPNs without authorisation, citing concerns about misuse in sensitive situations. The current crackdown builds on these precedents, with authorities invoking special powers available under local law-and-order regulations to impose temporary restrictions.</p><p>The focus on internet and VPNs in Kashmir reflects the region’s unique security and social context. Authorities view digital platforms as critical channels for communication and information, which, in the past, have been exploited for propaganda, mobilisation, and the spread of misinformation. In this environment, internet controls and monitoring are framed as tools to prevent unrest and maintain law and order.</p><p>While authorities present the measures as necessary for security, some observers have raised concerns about privacy, proportionality and the impact on ordinary users. Critics note that blanket restrictions may inconvenience residents who rely on VPNs for legitimate purposes, and that such measures do not address underlying social or political factors contributing to tension in the region.</p><p>For now, the administration maintains that the VPN restrictions are temporary and security-driven. Whether these measures will disrupt unlawful online activity or shift it to alternative channels remains to be seen.</p>