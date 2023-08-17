Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

West Bengal man arrested with stolen pistol in J&K's Srinagar

According to a police source, he had stolen the licensed pistol earlier in the night from a house in Srinagar.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 09:55 IST

Follow Us

A man from West Bengal was arrested on Thursday with a pistol that he had stolen from a house here, police said.

Lokesh Kumar, a native of West Bengal’s Alipurduar, who is currently living in Elahi Bagh Soura area was arrested at a joint naka at Regal chowk in the early hours of the day, Srinagar police said on X, formerly Twitter.

According to a police source, Kumar had stolen the licensed pistol earlier in the night from a house in Srinagar.

An FIR has been registered at Kothibagh police station, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 August 2023, 09:55 IST)
India NewsJammu and Kashmir\West Bengal

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT