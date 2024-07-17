Won't let terrorists escape: Village defence guards assisting security forces track ultras in J&K's Doda

"We have not slept for 14 hours," said Sudarshan Singh, a member of a VDG group patrolling the Gai and the Banda areas to hunt down the terrorists linked to the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

"They escaped (from the scene of the gunfight in Desa forest on Monday night) but for how long will they keep running, they will die as we are not going to allow them to escape," he told PTI.

The groups, earlier known as Village Defence Committees (VDCs), comprising 10-15 members, were formed in the Jammu region in 1995 to offer self-defence capabilities to villagers in view of terror threats.