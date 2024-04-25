JEE-Main results: Record 56 candidates achieve 100 NTA score, JEE-Advanced cut-off at 5-year high

Similarly, the qualifying percentile for the OBC category has risen to 79.6 from 68 in 2022 and 73.6 in 2023. The biggest jump in the qualifying score has been for the SC and ST categories, with SCs' percentile touching 60, up from 51.9 in 2023 and 43 in 2022 and that for STs touching 46.6, up from 37.2 in 2023 and 26.7 in 2022.