Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

JEE, NEET review: Centre mulls changes in difficulty level, coaching dependence

The Union Ministry of Education is also looking at whether NEET can be held in CBT mode. The latter, however, will need a consensus with the Health Ministry.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 09:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 09:37 IST
India NewsNEETJEEMinistry of EducationEntrance exam

Follow us on :

Follow Us