Jharkhand-West Bengal border reopened after 24-hour closure

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said in a post on X, "Mamata Banerjee caves in to the insurmountable pressure created by the consolidated efforts of @HMOIndia, @NHAI_Official, @MORTHIndia and the resilience of the People of Jharkhand who started agitating against her for blocking the vehicles going from Jharkhand to WB."

"The vehicles which were kept stranded at the entry point of West Bengal have now been allowed to move in. After I highlighted the issue, things started happening quickly and I thank everyone for rising to the occasion and playing their part to end this illegal obstruction," the BJP leader said.