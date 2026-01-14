<p>Ranchi: At least 17 people, including six children, were injured after a bus overturned following a head-on collision with a truck in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred around 11.30 am near Rampur Chowk under Muffasil police station limits.</p>.Aditya Sahu appointed new president of Jharkhand BJP.<p>The bus was travelling from Rampurhat in West Bengal to Dumka.</p>.<p>“The injured and have been taken to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital,” Muffasil police station officer-in-charge Laurensia Kerketta said. </p>