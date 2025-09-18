<p>Latehar: At least 35 children fell sick due to suspected food poisoning after eating chowmein from a stall in Jharkhand's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/latehar">Latehar</a> district, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident happened at Temki village under Sadar police station limits on Wednesday evening during a fair organised on the occasion of a village festival, they said.</p>.<p>The children in the age group of two to 15 years were admitted to Sadar hospital.</p>.8 children fall sick at anganwadi centre in UP after mistakenly eating pesticide.<p>The hospital child specialist, Dr Jaiprakash, said that the children were admitted with complaints of vomiting, abdominal pain and dehydration.</p>.<p>"They were brought to the hospital by ambulance between 9.30 pm and 10 pm. It was a case of food poisoning. The condition of children are stable now," he told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Jaiswal said they would be discharged from the hospital soon, and the process has been initiated. </p>