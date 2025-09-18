Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

35 children fall sick after eating chowmein in Jharkhand's Latehar

The children in the age group of two to 15 years were admitted to Sadar hospital.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 09:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 09:31 IST
JharkhandFood PoisoningIndia NewsLatehar

Follow us on :

Follow Us