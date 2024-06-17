4 maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa: At least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday, officials said.

The encounter broke out around 5 am near Lipunga area under Gua police station limit, around 200-km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, they said.

"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight, while two have been arrested," Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations), Amol V Homkar, told PTI.

Homkar said that one INSAS rifle, two SLRs, three rifles (.303) and one (9mm) pistol were recovered during the search operation.

Later briefing media persons, he said that the killed Maoists were identified from the primary sources as zonal commander Kande Honhaga, a resident of Thalkobad in Chaibasa and he was carrying a bounty on his head, sub-zonal commander Singrai alias Manoj, a resident of Jaigur police station area in Chhattisgarh, area commander Surya alias Munda Devgam and a woman cadre Junga Purty alias Marla.

According to police sources, Singrai was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, Kande Rs 5 lakh and Surya Rs 2 lakh. Singrai and Kande were IED experts in the organization. Singrai was tasked to lay and monitor IEDs in the area, the IG said.