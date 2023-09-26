Home
Jharkhand

4 vehicles torched, pvt firm's employees assaulted by Maoists in Jharkhand

The incident occurred near Chatti river bridge in Chandwa on Monday evening, police said.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 06:08 IST

At least four vehicles were torched and employees of a private firm assaulted at a railway construction site by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said.

The incident occurred near Chatti river bridge in Chandwa on Monday evening, they added.

The police said a group of Maoists set three heavy vehicles and a car on fire and assaulted the employees of the firm.

A team of police personnel reached the spot and started an investigation.

The incident occurred exactly a month after six vehicles were torched and two employees of a private road construction company were assaulted by members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Palamu district.

(Published 26 September 2023, 06:08 IST)
India NewsJharkhandMaoistsLatehar

