<p>Ranchi: A Ranchi-based businessman died allegedly by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his apartment here, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Thursday in Hindpiri police station area, they said.</p>.<p>"The deceased, Anurag Sarawgi, was heard speaking to someone over the phone in a loud tone. The door of his room was bolted from inside. He then suddenly jumped from the sixth floor of the apartment," SP (City) Paras Rana told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>No suicide note was recovered from his room, Rana said.</p>.<p>A thorough investigation is under way, the SP added. </p>