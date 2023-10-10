Home
Homeindiajharkhand

Couple sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering man over land dispute in Jharkhand

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on them.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 19:13 IST

A couple was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for beating a man to death over a land dispute.

The Principal District and Session Court convicted Lakhan Hembram and his wife Laxmi Hembram, and sentenced them to life imprisonment under IPC section 302 for killing one Laxman Hembram in Nischitpur village in Manjhari police station area on January 15, 2022.



The couple attacked the victim, Laxman, and his wife Janki Hembram with lathis over a land dispute, according to the FIR filed.

Laxman, who suffered grievous head injuries, died on the spot and Janki too was injured.

(Published 09 October 2023, 19:13 IST)
