Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Truck runs over pedestrians in MP's Indore; two killed, 11 hurt

The truck driver has been arrested and interrogated, said Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 03:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 03:07 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us