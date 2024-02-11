JOIN US
india jharkhand

CPI (Maoist) zonal commander carrying Rs 10 lakh bounty surrenders in Jharkhand's Latehar

As many as 10 top Maoist leaders have surrendered before the security forces and 19 have been arrested in last one year in Latehar.
Last Updated 11 February 2024, 06:14 IST

Latehar: A self-styled CPI (Maoist) zonal commander carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head surrendered before police in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The Maoist, identified as Laldeep Ganjhu alias Kaltu, surrendered at the office of Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan on Saturday evening.

The SP said that Laldeep was wanted in eight cases in two police stations of Latehar and one in Bihar.

Anjan said that Laldeep had joined the CPI (Maoist) organisation in 2004 and has been active in the organisation for 20 years.

The SP said that the Maoist organisation has weakened due to anti-Maoist operations being conducted by the police in various areas of the district.

As many as 10 top Maoist leaders have surrendered before the security forces and 19 have been arrested in last one year in Latehar, the police officer said.

(Published 11 February 2024, 06:14 IST)
