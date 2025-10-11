Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

CRPF head constable injured in IED explosions in Jharkhand, dies

An inspector and an assistant sub-inspector, who sustained injuries, in the IED blasts, were undergoing treatment, a police statement said.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 09:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 09:37 IST
India NewsJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us