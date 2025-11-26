<p>Imphal: An improvised long-range rocket with nearly 40 kg of explosive was seized from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur's </a>Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The seizure was made in an operation by security forces from Gelmol village on Tuesday, they said.</p>.<p>A rocket launching stand and a battery were also recovered along with the rocket, they added.</p>.<p>In another operation in Kangpokpi district, a large cache of arms was recovered by the forces, police said.</p>.Nearly 18 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur.<p>Among the items recovered were a German rifle, two bolt-action rifles, four pull mechanism rifles, an improvised mortar, two hand grenades, and detonators, along with a radio set. The recovery was made from the vicinity of Songlung village.</p>.<p>Several arms were also recovered from the Gelbung jungle in the district. Among them were a CMG carbine, a .303 rifle, two pistols, nine bolt-action rifles, a country-made SBBL, one local-made grenade, three pieces of plastic explosives and two handsets. </p>