Eight disgruntled Jharkhand Congress MLAs return to Ranchi with 'positive indication' from high command

After arriving at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport, the MLAs said that the Congress high command is keeping an eye on Jharkhand and will take the appropriate decisions at the appropriate time.

Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari said he met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday and had a detailed discussion about the state Congress and ministers.

"Venugopal ji said that they have information about all the activities of Jharkhand and the party will take appropriate decisions. We gave a detailed report to him,” Ansari said.

He said the Congress MLAs would attend the Budget session of the Jharkhand assembly beginning from February 23.

"We do not want to give any opportunity to BJP," he said.

Mahagama MLA Deepika Pandey Singh said they had got "positive indications" during their stay in Delhi.

The MLAs said that the AICC officials asked the legislators to continue their good work.

Following the state Congress' decision, Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh became ministers again.