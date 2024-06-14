Home
Woman held for operating sex racket in Thane district; two rescued

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against the accused.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 07:34 IST
Thane: A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket from her apartment in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) conducted a raid in a residential building in Mumbra town on Wednesday, arrested the accused, and rescued two other women from the premises, senior inspector Chetana Chowdhary said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against the accused, she said.

Published 14 June 2024, 07:34 IST
