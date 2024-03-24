Female voters outnumber male in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

The battle in Singhbhum is poised to be interesting as it has traditionally been a stronghold of the Jharkhand Party and Congress, with both parties winning the seat five times each. Geeta Kora, Jharkhand's lone Congress MP and wife of former CM Madhu Koda, recently joined the BJP and has been fielded from the Singhbhum (ST) seat, which she won in 2019 by defeating BJP's Laxman Gilua. INDIA bloc has not yet announced its candidate for the seat but JMM is likely to contest from the seat.