Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Four Maoists killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district

This comes after three members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district last week.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 03:58 IST
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 03:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Four Maoists were killed in an encounter with the police on Monday in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, PTI reported quoting officials.

This comes after three members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district last week.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possessions, Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Pandey said.

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2024, 03:58 IST
India NewsJharkhandMaoist

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT