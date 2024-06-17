Four Maoists killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district

Four Maoists were killed in an encounter with the police on Monday in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, PTI reported quoting officials.

This comes after three members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district last week.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possessions, Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Pandey said.

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...