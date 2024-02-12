JOIN US
Homeindiajharkhand

Hearing on Hemant Soren's plea against ED adjourned to Feb 27

The high court had on February 5 asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 06:48 IST

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 27.

The court will again hear the plea on that day.

It asked the federal agency to file a consolidated affidavit.

The high court had on February 5 asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.

The JMM leader was on February 2 remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi for five days.

The court had on February 7 extended the ED remand of the former chief minister by five days.

(Published 12 February 2024, 06:48 IST)
