Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM following consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs

Ranch: JMM executive president Hemant Soren is set to return as chief minister of Jharkhand for the third time following consensus among legislators of the party-led alliance in the state, sources said on Wednesday.

Leaders and MLAs of the alliance during a meeting at Chief Minister Champai Soren’s residence here unanimously decided to elect Hemant Soren as JMM legislature party leader, they said.

"A decision was taken in the meeting to replace Champai Soren with Hemant Soren," a party source told PTI.