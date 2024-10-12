India on way to become self-reliant in Defence: Union Minister Sanjay Seth

<p>Ramgarh (Jharkhand): Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Saturday said India is on the way to achieve self-reliance in defence.</p>.<p>He was here at Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC), Jharkhand's only garrison town, some 45 km from the state capital Ranchi.</p>.<p>"India is taking rapid strides in the field of Defence and will become self-sufficient soon," Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence, said after participating in the annual ritual of worshipping arms and ammunition during Dussehra at Punjab Regimental Centre.</p>.Rajnath pitches for greater role of private sector in defence production.<p>Seth arrived at the centre this morning which is one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army.</p>.<p>He was welcomed by Brigadier Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, Commandant, Punjab Regimental Centre, in Ramgarh.</p>.<p>The minister also interacted with Agniveers, distributed sweets among them and wished them on Dussehra, an official said.</p>