Jamshedpur: 25-year-old man shot dead by friend on suspicion of stealing his mobile phone

A 25-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his friend here on suspicion that he had stolen his mobile phone, a police officer said.

The victim identified as Vishal Prasad was shot dead by his friend Abhishek Lal on Saturday night, the officer said.

About the reason behind the incident, the police officer said Abhisekh's mobile was missing and he suspected his friend of stealing it.

Abhisekh, a resident of Ranikudar area, had gone to Vishal's house on Saturday morning and asked him to return his mobile phone. Vishal, however, tried to convince him that he had not stolen his mobile phone and had an argument over the issue.

The police officer said Abhisekh called Vishal on Saturday night and took him to Ramdas Bhatta area, where he allegedly shot him in the chest.

Vishal was rushed to Tata Main Hospital, where he succumbed.

Police have registered a case in this regard and launched a manhunt to nab Abhisekh, who was reported at large.

(Published 17 September 2023, 10:24 IST)
