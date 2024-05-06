Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Grievances of non-Bodo voters over land rights, ST status hold key in Assam's Kokrajhar seat

"Two-time MP Naba Sarania had played the 'non-Bodo card' to win elections. We don't want such political divisions as we all want to live as Assamese. But since we are living in the Sixth Schedule area, we are at times left with no option but to follow such divisive sentiments," said Amrit Narayan Patgiri, a retired vice-principal of Basugaon Higher Secondary School.