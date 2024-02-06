Hemant Soren fell victim to a conspiracy: Champai Soren

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Alamgir Alam said talks about the cabinet expansion were under way.

Asked about any decision on Congress ministers in the JMM-led coalition, he said a decision on this will be taken by the party leadership in Delhi.

Alam said the budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly was likely to take place from February 23.

Jharkhand’s JMM-led alliance government headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren won the vote of confidence on Monday, after getting 47 votes in the 81-member assembly, while 29 legislators voted against the motion and Independent legislator Saryu Roy abstained.

Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the assembly during the voting, in which former chief minister Hemant Soren also took part.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED, shortly after his resignation as the chief minister on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.