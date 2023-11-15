PM Modi launches Rs 24,000-crore project for development of vulnerable tribal groups

Under the mission, basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities will be provided to PVTG habitations, which are mostly remote, scattered and inaccessible, an official statement said. Modi also released Rs 18,000 crore as the 15th installment of PM Kisan scheme to more than eight crore beneficiary farmers across the country.