Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | A look at how women candidates faired in 2019 polls

Number of women candidates
128 women contested in the 2019 Jharkhand assembly elections.
They made up 11% per cent of the candidates that contested.
10 women candidates won in Jharkhand in 2019, 2 others won after bypolls.
This means 10.1 per cent of the women candidates prevailed in Jharkhand.
The 24 female MLAs make up 12.3 per cent of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly, a similar ratio to the number of female candidates vs the number of candidates.
Prominent names and how they faired
JMM's Bebi Devi
Baby Devi won the Dumri constituency in bypoll elections in 2023. She then joined Hemant Soren's cabinet as Women, Child Development & Social Security Minister
Congress' Deepika Pandey Singh
Deepika Pandey Singh, the current Minster for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Co-operative, and for Disaster Management, won the Mahagam constituency in 2019.
Published 19 November 2024, 07:26 IST