Babulal Marandi upset over Champai Soren joining BJP? Jharkhand party chief to meet senior leaders

New Delhi: The induction of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha rebel Champai Soren into the BJP has led to disappointment of Babulal Marandi, longtime BJP leader of the state, who has now come to Delhi to speak to the leadership.

Marandi, the party state unit’s president, who has also been a chief minister of the state, is reportedly upset with Soren joining the BJP. He is set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and there is a likelihood of him meeting the Prime Minister too.

Before he took off for Delhi, Marandi told reporters that Soren is welcome to join the BJP. “If he is joining the party, we will welcome him. There’s no doubt about it,” he told reporters.