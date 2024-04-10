Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad grilled by ED for 6 hrs, asked to appear again on Wednesday

After the interrogation a day before, she had told media persons that most of the questions were related to the electronic devices which were seized from her possession.

The 36-year-old MLA had been initially asked to depose at the ED office on April 4 to record her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources said.

But, the legislator did not turn up, citing medical issues.

Prasad’s father and former minister Yogendra Sao faced ED questioning for two consecutive days on April 3 and 4 in an investigation into alleged extortion and land-grabbing cases.

The premises of Prasad, Sao and others were raided by the central agency in March in connection with its probe into alleged extortion, collection of levies, illegal sand mining and land grabbing.