New criminal laws: Jharkhand HC issues notice to publication house for printing error in new law book

The court pointed out that Section 103 (2) of the BNS pertains to punishment for murder. According to the Gazette Notification: "When a group of five or more persons acting in concert commits murder on the ground of race, caste or community, sex, place of birth, language, personal belief, or any other similar ground each member of such group shall be published with death or with imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine." However, in the Bare Acts published by Universal LexisNexis, the word "similar" is missing, leading to a significant error in the interpretation of the law, the judges observed.