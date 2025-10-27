Menu
Jharkhand: Two drown while bathing in river during Chhath festival, one goes missing

The deceased were from Bihar, an official said.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 18:50 IST
Published 26 October 2025, 18:50 IST
Chhath Puja Jharkhand Missing drowned

