Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

‘Mohammed Deepak’ declines Rs 2 lakh Jharkhand award after confronting Bajrang Dal over Muslim shopkeeper

A video of Kumar coming to the defence of the Muslim shopkeeper has been widely circulated which is catapulted him to celebrity status online.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 13:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 13:36 IST
India NewsBajrang DalTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us