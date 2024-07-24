NIA raids multiple locations of banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand, seizes Rs 36 lakh

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted extensive searches at four locations in Jharkhand in a case relating to the arrest of CPI (Maoist) cadres and seizure of arms and ammunition.

The searches were undertaken at the premises of suspects at two locations each in Ranchi and Latehar districts, an official statement issued by the probe agency said.

The NIA had taken over the investigation of the case from Peshrar police station in Lohardaga district on June 14, 2022.