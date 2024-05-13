PMLA court rejects bail plea of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The PMLA court on Monday rejected the bail plea of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Earlier the court had reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of both parties.

Former CM Hemant Soren had filed a petition for bail in the PMLA court on April 15.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court asked the Enforcement Directorate to respond to a plea by ex Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren against his arrest in a land scam case.

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...