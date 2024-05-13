Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

PMLA court rejects bail plea of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Former CM Hemant Soren had filed a petition for bail in the PMLA court on April 15.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 09:34 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 09:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The PMLA court on Monday rejected the bail plea of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Earlier the court had reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of both parties.

Former CM Hemant Soren had filed a petition for bail in the PMLA court on April 15.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court asked the Enforcement Directorate to respond to a plea by ex Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren against his arrest in a land scam case.

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2024, 09:34 IST
India NewsJharkhandHemant Soren

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT