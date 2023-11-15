JOIN US
india
jharkhand

President Murmu greets people of Jharkhand on state foundation day

Jharkhand was formed on this day in 2000 after being carved out of Bihar.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 05:55 IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted the people of Jharkhand on their state's foundation day and wished for its progress.



'My heartiest greetings to all the residents of Jharkhand on the occasion of state day. The birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda is celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. I wish that Jharkhand, which is full of natural resources, always remains progressive and the blessings of Lord Birsa remain on the people here,' Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

November 15 is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a revered tribal icon, and the day is also celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

(Published 15 November 2023, 05:55 IST)
