Security beefed in Ranchi ahead of Hemant Soren's questioning by ED

Ranchi: Prohibitory orders were clamped in key areas of Ranchi, and a three-member team has been formed to oversee the law and order situation in the Jharkhand capital, ahead of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s questioning by the ED, officials said Wednesday.

Officers of the Enforcement Directorate are scheduled to visit the CM's residence around 1 pm to record Soren's statement in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Ending the suspense over his whereabouts and intense political drama, Soren reached his official residence here on Tuesday and chaired a meeting of his alliance MLAs.