Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's car gets stuck in pothole in Jharkhand

The incident happened when Chouhan was returning to the helipad after addressing the BJP's 'Parivartan' rally in Baharagora, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 16:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Baharagora: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's car got stuck in a pothole amid heavy rain in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened when Chouhan was returning to the helipad after addressing the BJP's 'Parivartan' rally in Baharagora, they said.

The car got stuck as the driver could not gauge the potholes in the water-logged road amid heavy rain, police said.

After his car got stuck, Chouhan got down with an umbrella and spoke to locals.

He safely went to the helipad and returned to Ranchi on a helicopter, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Kujur said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2024, 16:05 IST
Shivraj Singh ChouhanPotholeJharkhand News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT