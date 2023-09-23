Home
Wild jackal attacks two in Jhakhand's Ramgarh, killed

The jackal entered a hostel for railway trainees in Patratu on Friday. It attacked two trainees who were admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 14:02 IST

A wild jackal was allegedly killed after it attacked two persons in Jhakhand’s Ramgarh district, officials said on Saturday.

The jackal entered a hostel for railway trainees in Patratu on Friday. It attacked two trainees who were admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries, they said.

Divisional Forest Officer Nitish Kumar said the jackal was killed after it attacked the two trainees.

'The Forest Department would investigate that if the animal was killed in self-defence. If the investigation finds that the jackal was killed to safeguard human life, no legal action would be taken,' he said.

