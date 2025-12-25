Helicopter crash on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro kills five

<p>A helicopter crashed on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, killing five people, the civil aviation authority said on Thursday, while local media reported that the aircraft was on a medical rescue mission. The helicopter crashed near the mountain's Barafu Camp on Wednesday, Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.</p><p><em>Mwananchi</em> newspaper and <em>East Africa TV</em>, citing Kilimanjaro region's head of police, Simon Maigwa, reported that the helicopter was on a medical rescue mission. Among the dead were a guide, a doctor, the pilot and two foreign tourists, Mwananchi cited Maigwa as saying, without giving the tourists' nationalities.</p>.At least 5 killed after medical plane crashes in Texas.<p>Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, is nearly 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) above sea level. The crash happened between 4670 and 4700 metres, Mwananchi reported.</p><p>Around 50,000 tourists climb Kilimanjaro annually.</p>