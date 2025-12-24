Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Love to be ordinary worker than holding position', says DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar, who was in the national capital to attend meetings related to his departments, was speaking to media persons.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 15:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 15:23 IST
Karnataka NewsDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us