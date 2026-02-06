Menu
Woman shot dead, body burnt over suspicion of ‘black magic’ in Jharkhand

Six persons, including a close relative of the victim, have been arrested in connection with the case after the post-mortem examination on February 3 revealed a gunshot wound, the official said.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 15:57 IST
