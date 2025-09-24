Karnataka government bans foreign trips for officials as they do not submit 'study reports'

<p>Bengaluru, DHNS: The state government has banned all foreign trips for officials in the current fiscal year after it was found that many of them did not submit 'study reports' after such tours. </p>.<p>In a circular, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), which reports to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said no official foreign trip will be allowed in 2025 until further orders.</p>.H-1B visa fee hike pushes Bengaluru students in US to plan return to India.<p>"Between August 2024 and July 2025, officials who went on foreign trips had been asked by the CM to submit study reports comprising learnings and recommendations within a week after returning home. But the government has noticed that many officials have not submitted study reports on their foreign visits," it stated.</p>.<p>Requests seeking permission for foreign visits will be examined only if officials "compulsorily" submit reports on past tours, the circular specified. In any case, as per the circular, the government has decided not to allow any official foreign visits until March 2026. </p>