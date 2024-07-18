J&K's Chenab Bridge, world's highest arch bridge, to host inaugural train on August 15

With the expected commissioning of the 46 km long electrified route, the Railways would cover a total 255 km out of 272 km USBRL project leaving just 17 km of route between Katra and Reasi to be completed.

After an extensive inspection of the newly constructed Chenab Bridge, world's highest rail bridge, railways successfully conducted a trial run of a 8-coach MEMU train between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi at a speed of 40 kmph last month.

Considered as a monumental stride towards the seamless integration of the Kashmir valley with Jammu, the running of trains on the Chenab Bridge aims to provide an alternative and a reliable transportation system to Jammu and Kashmir.

The train service is expected to foster social integration by facilitating easier movement of people and goods, thereby promoting cultural exchanges and regional development and boost to economic activities such as tourism and trade.