Justice Oka becomes part of 5-member SC collegium headed by CJI Khanna

The reconstitution of five-and three-member collegium is a consequential event after the superannuation of former CJI D Y Chandrachud on November 10.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 19:37 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 19:37 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

