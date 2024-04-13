K Kavitha threatened S C Reddy to pay Rs 25 crore to AAP: CBI in court

"Kavitha further told Sharath Chandra Reddy that the payments of upfront money of Rs 25 crores for wholesale business and Rs 5 crores for each retail zone were to be made to the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi Government for getting liquor business and the same was to be paid to her associates Arun R. Pillai and Abhishek Boinpally, who would in turn coordinate with Vijay Nair, who was a representative of Arvind Kejriwal," the CBI has alleged.