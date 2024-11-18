K Sanjay Murthy to be next Comptroller and Auditor General of India

<p>New Delhi: The government on Monday said K Sanjay Murthy will be the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India.</p>.<p>Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, will succeed Girish Chandra Murmu.</p>.<p>He is currently Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.</p>.Girish Chandra Murmu takes charge as Comptroller and Auditor General of India.<p>"By virtue of the power vested in her by clause (1) of article 148 of the Constitution of India, the President has been pleased to appoint K Sanjay Murthy to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.</p>.<p>Girish Chandra Murmu assumed office as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on August 8, 2020. He will complete his term on November 20.</p>