K Sanjay Murthy to be next Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, will succeed Girish Chandra Murmu.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 17:07 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 17:07 IST
