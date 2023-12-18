Kalicharan Saraf named Rajasthan Assembly's pro-term Speaker

Jaipur: Senior BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf has been appointed the Pro-term speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative assembly.

Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer him oath at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan later in the day.

A panel of three senior MLAs -- Dayaram Parmar, Pratap Singh Singhvi and Kirodi Meena --- has also been made to assist him, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.