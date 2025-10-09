<p>Hyderabad: Adolescent students in Karnataka and Telangana are grappling with significant psychological challenges, driven primarily by a deep-seated fear of disappointing parents and teachers. </p><p>According to a recent survey by the Australia-based psychological wellness platform Give Me Five (GM5), many students in these two states are experiencing pronounced sleep difficulties including trouble falling asleep and waking up feeling unrested as well as persistent issues with focus and concentration in the classroom.</p><p>The survey, which spanned 11 schools and included 2,464 students from Telangana and 2,536 from Karnataka, found that nearly 24% of students aged 10–18 exhibit signs of psychological distress. Alarmingly, 6–10% of respondents fall into the high or critical range, indicating a need for immediate mental health intervention. The findings revealed a worrying surge in psychological distress among both government and private school students, underscoring the urgency of addressing adolescent well-being through targeted support.</p><p>Sleep and focus challenges among students are largely rooted in academic pressure and fear of failure. Many children today are caught in a cycle of comparison and performance anxiety, which directly impacts their rest and concentration levels. In residential settings, being away from the comfort of home adds another layer of emotional adjustment,” GM5 founder and CEO, Dr Lisa Fahey OAM, explained.</p><p>The results are striking that more than 60% of students reported sleep-related difficulties, such as trouble falling asleep or waking without feeling rested. Over 70% struggled with focus and concentration during class. Around 40% said they worried about disappointing important people in their lives, particularly parents and teachers. Less than 75% felt connected to support networks, putting them at increased risk of ongoing emotional and academic challenges.</p>.Telangana CM Revanth Reddy raises concerns over US tariffs, H-1B Visa Fee with American Delegation.<p>The most common stressors include the overwhelming fear of letting down parents and teachers, paired with an inability to sleep or concentrate effectively.</p><p>“These results highlight that students are open to seeking help however introverted students or those concerned about stigma feel more comfortable turning to digital platforms and mental health applications for guidance and support. There is a need for a structured cohort-based psycho-education programs in schools, as well as technology-driven mental health solutions. With confidential screening, schools can identify issues early and provide the support students need,” said Dr Fahey</p><p>She added that psychological distress among adolescents often stems from unrealistic expectations set by parents, peers, or self-imposed standards, alongside a lack of emotional literacy and coping skills. She emphasised that it is not a matter of weakness, but of lacking the tools needed to manage complex emotions. Sleep hygiene is strongly shaped by parental routines, screen exposure, and emotional well-being. In residential schools, adapting to new environments poses challenges, while in day school settings, late-night screen time and irregular schedules play major roles.</p><p>When asked to comment on the role of smartphones, Dr Fahey told DH that “Smartphones are not the root cause, but they can accelerate underlying mental health issues. Without guided digital discipline at home, smartphones can delay sleep, overstimulate the brain, and replace essential downtime with endless scrolling. However, if used mindfully for learning or wellbeing, technology can also become a valuable tool for mental health support.”</p>