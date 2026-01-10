<p>Mangaluru: Thrilok Chandra, Secretary, Department of Tourism, said that 11 beaches in the three coastal districts have been identified as potential Blue Flag beaches and can be developed for the Blue Flag certification. </p><p>The 11 potential beaches are Someshwara, Ullal and Sasihithlu in Dakshina Kannada; Asare Beach, Kodi Kanyana, Padukere, Kodi Kundapura and Shiroor Beach in Udupi; and Ballur, Apsarakonda and Ravindranath Tagore Beach in Uttara Kannada, he said while addressing the Coastal Karnataka Tourism Conclave in Mangaluru.</p>.Two Akka Cafes set to be launched in Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's home district Mysuru.<p>He said destination weddings, river and maritime cruises, coastal resorts, beachfront hospitality, floating cottages, houseboats, beach shacks, beach management, eco-tourism and wellness experiences offer significant investment opportunities in the coastal districts.</p><p>He said a total of 45 tourism projects involving investments of Rs 718 crore have been sanctioned for the coastal districts under the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024–29. The policy aims to make Karnataka one of the top three states in the country in terms of domestic tourist footfall by 2029 and among the top five states for foreign tourist arrivals. Karnataka wants to increase domestic tourist visits to 50 crore and foreign tourist visits by 20 lakh by 2029. </p><p>He added that the Karnataka Tourism Policy aims to attract over Rs 8,000 crore in direct investments and adopt and preserve 1,000 heritage monuments. It also proposes monetising 650 acres of land parcels for tourism projects across the state and developing 20 mega tourism projects, including 10 in coastal areas. Further, 30 flagship destinations will be developed under the “One District, One Destination” initiative. Under this programme, Gokarna, Kaup and Tannirbavi beaches will be developed through convergence.</p><p>Assembly Speaker UT Khader said the coastal districts hold great importance in Karnataka’s tourism sector and stressed that tourism should be treated as an industry. He said that just as land is acquired and infrastructure is provided for industries through KIADB, investors would come forward if the Tourism Department acquires land for beach and river tourism and develops basic infrastructure.</p><p>Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV said the district has vast potential with its beaches, temples and natural resources that attract tourists. Mangaluru serves as the gateway to Karnataka’s tourism, he added.</p><p><strong>Clear garbage, supply water </strong></p><p>President-elect of CREDAI Karnataka D B Mehta urged the authorities to supply clean drinking water daily to the beaches. "We can not drill a borewell on the shore due to the salinity content in water. The garbage in the beaches are not cleared. Basic facilities should be ensured in the beaches." </p>